DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,782 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

