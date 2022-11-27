Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.12. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $952.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -1.26.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

