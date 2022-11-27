Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,018 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 280.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Docebo by 53.4% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 247,087 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Docebo by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 165.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

