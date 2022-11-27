Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,018 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $31.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Docebo Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 280.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
