DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $257.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

