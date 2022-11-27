DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,685,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

