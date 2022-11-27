e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

NYSE ELF opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

