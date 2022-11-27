EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 3.5%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 258,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

