EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 3.5%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
