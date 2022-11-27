Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.90

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 22150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

