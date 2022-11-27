Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 500540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$94.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.