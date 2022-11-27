Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 500540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$94.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

