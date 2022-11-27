eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Buys $246,400.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

