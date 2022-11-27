Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.44

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 22751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

