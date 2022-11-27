Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2324919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$136.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 45.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Further Reading

