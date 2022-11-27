Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Down 6.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 197,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $861.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

