Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

EHC opened at $57.12 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

