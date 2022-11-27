Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading 4% Higher

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. 6,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 415,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

