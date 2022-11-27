Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.77. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 6,041 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $58,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,727,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC now owns 7,552,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

