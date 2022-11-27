Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.9%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 2,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.