EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.63 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

