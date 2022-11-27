Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

