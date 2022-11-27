Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,317 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,475,000 after acquiring an additional 750,702 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

About Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

