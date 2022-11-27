Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,352 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

