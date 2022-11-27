Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,917 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

