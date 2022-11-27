Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.02 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

