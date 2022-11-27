Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,142 United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNL. ACG Wealth bought a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $1,284,000.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

UNL stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.