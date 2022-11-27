Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $32.51 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

