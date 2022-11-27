Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 9.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SKY opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

