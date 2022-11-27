Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $17,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,461,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $9,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

PAAS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

