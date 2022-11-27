Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Employers by 709.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers Dividend Announcement

Shares of EIG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

