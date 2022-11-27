Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.