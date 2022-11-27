Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $63,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,213,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,751 shares of company stock valued at $743,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

