Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2,260.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,223 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.