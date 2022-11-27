Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

