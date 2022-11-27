Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

