Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth $237,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $43.70 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 4.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

