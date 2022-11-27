Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CNA Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.