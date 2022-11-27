Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $742,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insmed by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.41 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

