Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Canaan Stock Performance
CAN opened at $2.58 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
