Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $771,000 Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,304,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

