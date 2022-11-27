Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.