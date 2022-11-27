Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

