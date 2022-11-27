Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT opened at $14.61 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

