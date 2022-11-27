Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $795,000 Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 1,177.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $126.24.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

