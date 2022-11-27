Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

