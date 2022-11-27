Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

