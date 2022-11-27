Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,029,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

United States Cellular Stock Down 2.8 %

United States Cellular Company Profile

USM opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

