Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $390,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.