Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 216,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 586.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $182.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

