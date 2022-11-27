Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WalkMe by 95.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.6 %

WalkMe Company Profile

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -0.01. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.