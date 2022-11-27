Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $762,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity

MillerKnoll Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

