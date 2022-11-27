Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

